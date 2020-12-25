Sarita Lavania

Automation transformation metrics process flow

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
  • Save
Automation transformation metrics process flow process flow product design dashboard dashboard design dashboard app dashboad uiux ux design uxdesign ux mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobie
Download color palette

Hello Dribble!
Designed this process to make the user understand the data flow.

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
Welcome to my design Portfolio

More by Sarita Lavania

View profile
    • Like