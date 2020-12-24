Krishna Agrawal

Travel Itinerary Marketing Landing Page

Krishna Agrawal
Krishna Agrawal
  • Save
Travel Itinerary Marketing Landing Page travelling landing page design landingpage adobexd website design travelcrm travelwebsite travel braininventory design ux uiux ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hi all! I designed a website for a Canada-based company that builds itinerary management and communication software for travel professionals including travel agents and tour operators among others.

Tried to make it clean and simple with no animations and all. What do you think about it?

Revolution Travel Planner Landing Page
www.revolutiontravelcrm.com
designed by: @imkrishagrawal

Follow me for more designs.
@creatorstud

Krishna Agrawal
Krishna Agrawal

More by Krishna Agrawal

View profile
    • Like