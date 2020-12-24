Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Concept

Hello guys, this is our new Design Portfolio i.e. Design Branding Logo.

About Project: Branding logo for coffeshop named Acento. This logo have some philosophy that's pictures of coffee, mountains, tree, and rooftop. Also we create mockup design packaging include cup and glass of coffee.

Hope you like it & Thanks a lot for watching!❤️
We are available for projects or collaboration, feel free to connect with us at:
Email : aksantara.digital@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance
Congrats/Success and barokah always yes

Posted on Dec 24, 2020
