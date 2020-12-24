Logo Concept

Hello guys, this is our new Design Portfolio i.e. Design Branding Logo.

About Project: Branding logo for coffeshop named Acento. This logo have some philosophy that's pictures of coffee, mountains, tree, and rooftop. Also we create mockup design packaging include cup and glass of coffee.

Hope you like it & Thanks a lot for watching!❤️

