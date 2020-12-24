Gifts Randomizer App Animation

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? Check out how the Purrweb team designed a Christmas gifts randomizer app 🎅

🎁 On the first screen, you can see a carousel of gifts — users can twist it and it will choose them a gift. The second screen shows the animation of how the carousel works: a user taps on the Twist button and the app randomly chooses a gift. The third screen shows the chosen present — the picture of the item, its name, and price. Users can buy it or twist the carousel again to choose another one.

🎄 Since it’s an app for Christmas presents, we used white as the background color and red as the accent color. These are the colors associated with Santa Claus!

🎉 Christmas is coming and you have no idea what to get your friends or family members? This app can help you out!

Created by Sergey Martyn

