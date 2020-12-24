raha mohamadi

four horseshoe - logo design

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi
  • Save
four horseshoe - logo design horseshoe horse logo minimal logo design illustration identity icon graphic design flat design character branding app animation visual identity logodesigner logo graphicdesigner graphic brand
Download color palette

Four horseshoe logo design
Designer / raha mohamadi
Desember 2020

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam :http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi

More by raha mohamadi

View profile
    • Like