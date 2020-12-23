Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michelle Merlin

Elysium Graphic Set

Michelle Merlin
Michelle Merlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Elysium Graphic Set elysium island paradise logo branding grayscale black and white sunset pattern minimal leaf monoline monogram lettering illustration design
Elysium Graphic Set elysium island paradise logo branding grayscale black and white sunset pattern minimal leaf monoline monogram lettering illustration design
Download color palette
  1. EL_Graphics.jpg
  2. EL_Graphics 2.jpg

Custom brand graphics and monogram for a recent project.
https://michellemerlin.com/

Michelle Merlin
Michelle Merlin
I'm a Designer, Illustrator, and Risograph Operator
Hire Me

More by Michelle Merlin

View profile
    • Like