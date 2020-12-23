🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Mark for Hasta Que Regreses, an organization helping adoptive parents with legal and psychological matters.
The icon of the rainbow signifies hope and optimism.
We love how in logo design sometimes the simplest forms are the ones that cause the biggest visual impact.