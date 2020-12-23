Design Etiquette

HQR

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
HQR branding agency logo design brand design graphic identity geometric mark costa rica logo logotype identity branding
Mark for Hasta Que Regreses, an organization helping adoptive parents with legal and psychological matters.

The icon of the rainbow signifies hope and optimism.

We love how in logo design sometimes the simplest forms are the ones that cause the biggest visual impact.

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
We connect people and brands with the power of design.

