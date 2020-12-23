Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marina

Rose Bud

Marina
Marina
  • Save
Rose Bud embroidery digitizer embroidery digitizing embroidery design embroidery roses rosebud
Download color palette

Rose Bud with three Leaves.
Machine embroidery design.
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-bud-with-three-leaves/ref/238130/

Marina
Marina

More by Marina

View profile
    • Like