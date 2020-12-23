Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mica Andreea

“Oh, Girl” Retro - Procreate Illustration

Mica Andreea
Mica Andreea
Hire Me
  • Save
“Oh, Girl” Retro - Procreate Illustration tee digital smoking procreate poster game art color artist illustrator magazine editorial art director retro cool hot woman animation branding design illustration
“Oh, Girl” Retro - Procreate Illustration tee digital smoking procreate poster game art color artist illustrator magazine editorial art director retro cool hot woman animation branding design illustration
“Oh, Girl” Retro - Procreate Illustration tee digital smoking procreate poster game art color artist illustrator magazine editorial art director retro cool hot woman animation branding design illustration
“Oh, Girl” Retro - Procreate Illustration tee digital smoking procreate poster game art color artist illustrator magazine editorial art director retro cool hot woman animation branding design illustration
Download color palette
  1. procreate illustration hot woman smoking.jpg
  2. ipadpro11.jpg
  3. ipadpro 11 procreate hot woman.jpg
  4. creative art.jpg

As I got an Ipad Pro 11 2020 Gift from my girlfriend 🏳️‍🌈, I had to buy the Procreate app and try it as soon as possible.

This was my first time using Procreate, and I love it.
I also tried Adobe Fresco, and it's also super fun.

Hope you like this,
Love,
Mica

Find me here:
hiandreeamica@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Twitter |
LinkedIn |

Mica Andreea
Mica Andreea
Product Design/UX Visual storyteller
Hire Me

More by Mica Andreea

View profile
    • Like