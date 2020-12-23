DAM Luxury Walls Brand Identity Design

DAM Luxury Walls is a small art oriented firm that transform walls in to pieces of pure art. It was founded by Dejan Stojisavljevic and he is the sole maker of the art we can see in these examples. Dejan is an artist that expresses his emotions through wall art while being able to enjoy his work and earn through his passion. This presented images are just a small glimpse of his new brand identity.

You can check out more information about the project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107122433/DAM-Luxury-Walls-Brand-Identity-Presentation