Anron Icons: Dutotone Style

Anron Icons just got an update with 560 duotone icons. It's free for anyone who has already purchased the pack. Now it's 1,720+ icons in total. 1,000+ in 2 more styles are upcoming.

Fully customizable growing icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

– Made in Figma from scratch & with love

– Line, Filled and Duotone styles work great in pairs

– Free updates with new icons styles

– 18 categories

– Icon size: 24px

– Stroke weight: 1.5px

– Fully editable

– Smooth corners

– Quick search via Figma

– Quick search via IconJar

Learn more on the Gumroad.