Heyyo, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the Student app! An app for school children and their parents. You can view the lesson schedule, grades, homework, school news, you can pay for school tuition and view payment receipts.

📆 There is also a web version for teachers and the school administrator where they fill out all this information. The left screen is the student's calendar to see school or class events, test papers, etc.

👩🏻‍🏫 The right screen is the student's profile with an avatar, for the shot we made it illustrated. The student's first and last name, class and account number, whether the student lives on campus or only comes to classes in the afternoon and phone number. There is also information for emergency cases — the names of parents and their contacts.



🍆 We chose the purple primary color of the interface, because purple shades are quite versatile colors that suit all genders and do not irritate when used for a long time.



🔵 We really wanted the interface to appeal to school children and be attractive, at the same time for children of all ages, so we took such a background geometric pattern and quite a lot of illustrations.



