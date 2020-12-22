Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vaishnavvi Viswanathan

Mario Game UI

Vaishnavvi Viswanathan
Vaishnavvi Viswanathan
  • Save
Mario Game UI redesign ux mobile ui illustration mobile design uidesign ui simple design figmadesign design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I always loved the Mario game and I decided to make a design of it. Here are the day and the night design version of the game interface. Every design element is created from scratch.

Show some love! Thanks!

Vaishnavvi Viswanathan
Vaishnavvi Viswanathan
UI/UX Designer

More by Vaishnavvi Viswanathan

View profile
    • Like