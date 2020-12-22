Laura Dumitriu

Beth Harmon

Laura Dumitriu
Laura Dumitriu
  • Save
Beth Harmon beth harmon redhair dribbbleshot dribbble best shot dribbble queensgambit
Download color palette

Hi guys!

Here's a little fan art of Beth Harmon from The Queen's Gambit.
For daily illustrations you can follow me on instagram

Laura Dumitriu
Laura Dumitriu

More by Laura Dumitriu

View profile
    • Like