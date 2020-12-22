Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abhinav Agrawal

Airtel Xstream (TV App) landing page

Airtel Xstream (TV App) landing page android tv movie content netflix case study inspiration interface airtel animated interaction design interaction branding typography mobile web landing page app ux design ui
Recently I designed a promotional landing page for the Airtel Xstream Android TV app. Thought to share it with you guys 😇

Read the full Case Study: Airtel Xstream (TV App)- The Promotional Page Case Study

Airtel Xstream is an online content streaming app that has Live TV, News, Movies, TV Shows, and Originals. With 100M+ downloads on the Android mobile app, now also available for Android TV.

