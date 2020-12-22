Airtel Xstream (TV App) landing page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Recently I designed a promotional landing page for the Airtel Xstream Android TV app. Thought to share it with you guys 😇
Read the full Case Study: Airtel Xstream (TV App)- The Promotional Page Case Study
Airtel Xstream is an online content streaming app that has Live TV, News, Movies, TV Shows, and Originals. With 100M+ downloads on the Android mobile app, now also available for Android TV.
