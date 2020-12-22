Bike Messenger App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi,
I am excited to post my first shot in this platform.
I would love to hear your thoughts and feedback.
This is a concept app inspired by the bike messenger culture depicted in the movie 'Premium Rush'.
Cheers