Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RoloStudios
RoloStudios

Landfill

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
RoloStudios for RoloStudios
Hire Us
  • Save
Landfill interactive illustration graphic design waste video motion graphics inspiration gif zero waste green building after effects 2d social media post asset digital design design
Download color palette

This animation was made as a reminder that any item you throw 'away' goes straight to the landfill. There is no such thing as 'away' when we talk about waste.

Animation made for Rubicon

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
Digital Agency. Have a cool project? Hit us up 🚀
Hire Us

More by RoloStudios

View profile
    • Like