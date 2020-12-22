Tom Owen

Boba Tiki - Logo design

Tom Owen
Tom Owen
  • Save
Boba Tiki - Logo design wink straw bubble idol graphic design tiki bar green purple art direction logo design identity design branding vector illustration tiki bubble drink sketch exotic boba tea
Download color palette

This thirsty little tiki logo was created as part of an identity design proposal for a bubble drink cafe. A quick thumbnail sketch was used to explore, tighten-up and produce this design for presentation.

Tom Owen
Tom Owen

More by Tom Owen

View profile
    • Like