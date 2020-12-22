Angelina Lebedeva
Fulcrum Rocks

Landing for free DIY UX audit

Angelina Lebedeva
Fulcrum Rocks
Angelina Lebedeva for Fulcrum Rocks
Landing for free DIY UX audit visual design uidesign uxdesign logo illustration modern uxaudit landing page web design landing website web ui minimal ux design
Hello Dribbblers!
UX is a key for any business that wants to impress their users, raise conversion & boost its performance. That’s why, we decided to create a free Notion checklist with 100+ usability criteria for everyone to check. Here’s the design concept we’ve prepared.
What do you think about its design?
Your feedback and, of course, likes are much appreciated!
Check out Fulcrum’s other cases: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects
Made with love at Fulcrum ; )

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
