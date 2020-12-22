Landing for free DIY UX audit

Hello Dribbblers!

UX is a key for any business that wants to impress their users, raise conversion & boost its performance. That’s why, we decided to create a free Notion checklist with 100+ usability criteria for everyone to check. Here’s the design concept we’ve prepared.

What do you think about its design?

Your feedback and, of course, likes are much appreciated!

Check out Fulcrum’s other cases: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects

Made with love at Fulcrum ; )