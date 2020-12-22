Hi there!

Here is a solution for smart offices. 📲

Fresh connect app focused on finding and booking office workstations via a user-friendly app and NFC chip combo. To occupy the needed space, all you need to do is hold your smartphone near the workstation with the chip placed on the desk.

The app helps users to collaborate in a more efficient way allowing colleagues to rapidly find each other on the office map.

