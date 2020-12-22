Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orangesoft

fresh connect

fresh connect colleague coworking smart office mobile application design ux ui mobile app
Here is a solution for smart offices. 📲

Fresh connect app focused on finding and booking office workstations via a user-friendly app and NFC chip combo. To occupy the needed space, all you need to do is hold your smartphone near the workstation with the chip placed on the desk.

The app helps users to collaborate in a more efficient way allowing colleagues to rapidly find each other on the office map.

Posted on Dec 22, 2020
