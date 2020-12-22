Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Anton Lapko

Anron Icons: Duotone Style

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
Hire Me
  • Save
Anron Icons: Duotone Style duotone filled linear iconpack iconset set icons component pack icon iconjar library figma

Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar
Download color palette

Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Anron Icons just got an update with 560 duotone icons. It's free for anyone who has already purchased the pack. Now it's 1,720+ icons in total. 1,000+ in 2 more styles are upcoming.

Fully customizable growing icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

Made in Figma from scratch & with love
– Line, Filled and Duotone styles work great in pairs
– Free updates with new icons styles
– 18 categories
– Icon size: 24px
– Stroke weight: 1.5px
– Fully editable
– Smooth corners
– Quick search via Figma
– Quick search via IconJar

Learn more on the Gumroad.

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
Crafting constistent and clean interfaces
Hire Me

More by Anton Lapko

View profile
    • Like