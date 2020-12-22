Rewiring - Interface Concept // pt. 2.

Cheers people! 💛

Here I am with the second part of the Rewiring concept.

As I mentioned previously the design process is intuitive, i could say that it's a sort of channeling... So at the beginning I really didn't know what I was doing 🤯

After a while it started to crystallize, my brain started getting it, and in that stage I began to look after the actual informations, researches and facts, to transform my insights into an understandable form.

My purpose with this conceptualized virtual hub is to spread knowledge about how our biological mediator (brain) works. To make people understand it's function, as it connects consciousness and physical body, and provides our perception by translating the frequencies around us into sound, images and feelings.

The system guides trough the users how the brain works by analogize it to a computer. How it makes and sustains connections between things, how our perception and functions depending on these connections, and finally how can we rewire it, to step on a higher level of consciousness.

Technologically the UI based on Crystal Display Technology which i’ve never actually seen in public, but i’m sure that it already exist or soon it going to be.

To be continued...

Love & Light 🙏🏼