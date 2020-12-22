🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Howdy, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a stock market trading app 🤩
💰 This is an app for those who invest in stocks. The users can monitor their shares, see the latest news about companies and discuss the stock market with their friends.
💵 On the left screen you can see the user’s personal account. It shows the user’s balance, achievements and the investment portfolio. The right screen shows the user’s profile — posts, followers and subscriptions. Users can like posts, leave comments and repost.
🧡 The background color is dark gray, very close to black — it’s associated with credibility and intelligence. The accent color is orange — it creates a glowing effect because of the contrast with the dark primary color.
💁♀️ The coolest thing about this app is that it allows users to monitor their share portfolios and discuss stock market news with friends!
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
