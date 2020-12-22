The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a stock market trading app 🤩

💰 This is an app for those who invest in stocks. The users can monitor their shares, see the latest news about companies and discuss the stock market with their friends.

💵 On the left screen you can see the user’s personal account. It shows the user’s balance, achievements and the investment portfolio. The right screen shows the user’s profile — posts, followers and subscriptions. Users can like posts, leave comments and repost.

🧡 The background color is dark gray, very close to black — it’s associated with credibility and intelligence. The accent color is orange — it creates a glowing effect because of the contrast with the dark primary color.

💁‍♀️ The coolest thing about this app is that it allows users to monitor their share portfolios and discuss stock market news with friends!



Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

