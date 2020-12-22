Purrweb UI

Stock Market Trading App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Stock Market Trading App trading app stock market market finance fintech trading stocks stock startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Stock Market Trading App trading app stock market market finance fintech trading stocks stock startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Stock Market Trading App trading app stock market market finance fintech trading stocks stock startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a stock market trading app 🤩

💰 This is an app for those who invest in stocks. The users can monitor their shares, see the latest news about companies and discuss the stock market with their friends.

💵 On the left screen you can see the user’s personal account. It shows the user’s balance, achievements and the investment portfolio. The right screen shows the user’s profile — posts, followers and subscriptions. Users can like posts, leave comments and repost.

🧡 The background color is dark gray, very close to black — it’s associated with credibility and intelligence. The accent color is orange — it creates a glowing effect because of the contrast with the dark primary color.

💁‍♀️ The coolest thing about this app is that it allows users to monitor their share portfolios and discuss stock market news with friends!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like