Anton Olashyn
HighSolutions

Business messenger app

Anton Olashyn
HighSolutions
Anton Olashyn for HighSolutions
Hire Us
  • Save
Business messenger app product design animation interface desktop big sur macos prototype mailbox zoom group chat web design glassmorphism dark ui app design slack chat messenger
Business messenger app product design animation interface desktop big sur macos prototype mailbox zoom group chat web design glassmorphism dark ui app design slack chat messenger
Download color palette
  1. ddddddddd.mp4
  2. Frame 64.png
  3. Frame 65.png

Instagram | Behance

Hi guys,

Glassmorphism? A new trend towards the end of 2020?😎write your opinion in the comments

Do you like it? Press "L".
Feedback are always welcome
---
I am open to new projects! olashyn.studio@gmail.com

HighSolutions
HighSolutions
We create IT solutions, which transform business
Hire Us

More by HighSolutions

View profile
    • Like