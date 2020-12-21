Space trip golang gophers stickers, t-shirt. Programmer gift

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The Go gopher was designed by the awesome Renée French. Read http://blog.golang.org/gopher for more details.
Go (or Golang) is an open-source programming language (yeah, developed at Google), that is Python Meets C++.
Cool gift for programmer, engineer, developer, geek, son, dad, brother, friend, employee, boss, husband, startup, tech gurus, data scientist, student, teacher.
If you want to support me, you can buy my art
Redbubble - https://www.redbubble.com/people/karinkasvit/shop?artistUserName=karinkasvit&collections=2250799&iaCode=all-departments&sortOrder=relevant
Displate -https://displate.com/karisl/golang-space-gophers
Love.
Karina