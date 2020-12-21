The best part about holidays is the family time. Especially if it's Christmas. It's the optimum time to enjoy warm sunlight, home made cakes, hot chocolates, gossiping and recollecting old memories with family and without a doubt, receiving gifts. Apart from all these, for me it's the me time that I can spend going through novels by my favorite author in the coziest corner of my room.

Got a project in mind!

Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/