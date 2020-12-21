MohamadRasouli
Piqo Design

IFRAME Kit - Components

MohamadRasouli
Piqo Design
MohamadRasouli for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
IFRAME Kit - Components map categories ui kit kit wireframe kit components blur comments wireframe slider chart component design clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
IFRAME Kit - Components map categories ui kit kit wireframe kit components blur comments wireframe slider chart component design clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
IFRAME Kit - Components map categories ui kit kit wireframe kit components blur comments wireframe slider chart component design clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

IFRAME will be released soon ✌🏻

here's a simple view of components in IFRAME wireframe kit 👋

IFRAME Wireframe Kit :👇
- 100+ Screens
- 200+ Components
- 6 Categories

Download my latest UI Kit: 👊
Our Marketplace

Hope you like it 💜
Press "L" on your keyboard.

----------------

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW

3.png
500 KB
Download
2.png
6 MB
Download
1.png
5 MB
Download
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like