Frezyderm "Don't be hidden" Act now!. Portraits to Portrait

Touch & Act, from landscape to portrait

Frezyderm, an international pharmaceutical firm stands first among several multinational companies in terms of scientific updates on cosmetic products.

Worked closely with an international agency partner, Mullenlowe Athens, Frezyderm had commissioned to create a campaign website - a manifesto for anti-bullying for acme, this will supply the digital campaign of its acne treatment products.

www.parisamios.com

- Get in touch

Business inquiries: hello@parisamios.com

- Follow

www.twitter.com/parisamios

www.linkedin.com/in/parisamios

www.instagram.com/parisamios

- Credits

Account & project owner: Mullenlowe Athens

Campaign creative direction: Mullenlowe Athens

Online customer experience (CX) & website design: Biotik OÜ

www.biotik.design

Copyrights: Frezyderm, Mullenlowe Athens.