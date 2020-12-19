Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paris Samios

Frezyderm "Don't be hidden" Act now!. Portraits to Portrait

Paris Samios
Paris Samios
typography design ui fullscreen simplicity greek website health mobile design greece user experience design minimal website design web design ux design user interface design
Touch & Act, from landscape to portrait

Frezyderm, an international pharmaceutical firm stands first among several multinational companies in terms of scientific updates on cosmetic products.

Worked closely with an international agency partner, Mullenlowe Athens, Frezyderm had commissioned to create a campaign website - a manifesto for anti-bullying for acme, this will supply the digital campaign of its acne treatment products.

- Credits
Account & project owner: Mullenlowe Athens
Campaign creative direction: Mullenlowe Athens
Online customer experience (CX) & website design: Biotik OÜ

www.biotik.design
Copyrights: Frezyderm, Mullenlowe Athens.

Paris Samios
Paris Samios
Designer. UX Architect. Digital Creative Director
