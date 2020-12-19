Frezyderm "Don't be hidden" Act now!. Portraits to Portrait

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Touch & Act, from landscape to portrait
Frezyderm, an international pharmaceutical firm stands first among several multinational companies in terms of scientific updates on cosmetic products.
Worked closely with an international agency partner, Mullenlowe Athens, Frezyderm had commissioned to create a campaign website - a manifesto for anti-bullying for acme, this will supply the digital campaign of its acne treatment products.
www.parisamios.com
- Get in touch
Business inquiries: hello@parisamios.com
- Follow
www.twitter.com/parisamios
www.linkedin.com/in/parisamios
www.instagram.com/parisamios
- Credits
Account & project owner: Mullenlowe Athens
Campaign creative direction: Mullenlowe Athens
Online customer experience (CX) & website design: Biotik OÜ
www.biotik.design
Copyrights: Frezyderm, Mullenlowe Athens.