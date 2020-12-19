Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tobias

Shadow Loading Loop – Supernotes

Tobias
Tobias
  • Save
Shadow Loading Loop – Supernotes css vector icon transitions supernotes loop loading animation ui branding logo app icons figma
Download color palette

Blender? Nope. Figma SVG exports + Web CSS transitions.

I found this pretty need tutorial YouTube on how to create a 3D Logo Animation in Blender.

The YouTube example users a Nike logo and I was wondering whether it was possible to do the same for my startup Supernotes' logo with a pink background. But instead of using Blender I made a quick mockup in Figma with five layers of SVGs. Exported them, added them to a .jsx with some webkit css transitions et voila!

Shame it's a bit too big heavyweight to be used in production as a loading screen (36kb non minified) – but maybe sometime in the future!

Tobias
Tobias
Designer & Developer

More by Tobias

View profile
    • Like