Shadow Loading Loop – Supernotes

Blender? Nope. Figma SVG exports + Web CSS transitions.
I found this pretty need tutorial YouTube on how to create a 3D Logo Animation in Blender.
The YouTube example users a Nike logo and I was wondering whether it was possible to do the same for my startup Supernotes' logo with a pink background. But instead of using Blender I made a quick mockup in Figma with five layers of SVGs. Exported them, added them to a .jsx with some webkit css transitions et voila!
Shame it's a bit too big heavyweight to be used in production as a loading screen (36kb non minified) – but maybe sometime in the future!