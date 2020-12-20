Good for Sale
mr.alidoost
Piqo

Daility 2, iOS 14 widgets [ White theme ]

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Price
$68
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Daility 2 released 🤩
here's a simple view of widgets in daility 2 UI Kit
140+ widgets in 2 dark and light themes with 3 sizes: small, medium, and large

Download my latest UI Kit:
" http://piqo.design/gumroad "

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

