Daility 2 - Social screens :)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daility 2 will be published this week ⚡️
Now the white theme of Daility 2.
100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.
🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:
" http://piqo.design/ui8 "
⚡️ I used iconly icons pack, you can download it from: https://piqo.design/figma
―
Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW