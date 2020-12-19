Simo Liu

Escape—Fire

Simo Liu
Simo Liu
  • Save
Escape—Fire vector vector art vector illustration illustrator illustraion room escape room run escape alarm kangaroo environment natural disaster hill fire vegetation fire wildfire mountain fire mountains fire
Download color palette

A lone character is trying to escape from different " Disaster Rooms" in 2020, in search of Utopia.

This is the room " Fire".

Simo Liu
Simo Liu

More by Simo Liu

View profile
    • Like