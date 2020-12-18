Community platform component test.

Trending designs to inspire you
Though it's been over two years since I touched this design file, I still really like where it was going. I had thrown these screens together to test a handful of components that I designed for the original design system.
I have a handful of things I would change in the original design. One being that I had designed it too tiny at first. But, for the most part, it's a nice design that is fairly simple.