Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darian Rosebrook

Community platform component test.

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
Community platform component test. app interface community platform community chat product design user experience uiux web application website design website app uxdesign ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Though it's been over two years since I touched this design file, I still really like where it was going. I had thrown these screens together to test a handful of components that I designed for the original design system.

I have a handful of things I would change in the original design. One being that I had designed it too tiny at first. But, for the most part, it's a nice design that is fairly simple.

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like