Golang gopher pogramming sticker pack

Golang gopher pogramming sticker pack
This is the Golang Gopher, Google's Go mascot. This colorful gopher set about space. You never know what happens next, both in programming and in space.

Gopher character is originally created by Renee French and is Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 licensed.

FREE on Github - https://github.com/karinkasweet/Gopher-sticker-pack

If you want to support me, you can buy my art.

Redbubble - https://www.redbubble.com/people/karinkasvit/shop?artistUserName=karinkasvit&asc=u&collections=2250799&iaCode=all-departments&sortOrder=relevant

Go (or Golang) is an open-source programming language (yeah, developed at Google), that is Python Meets C++.

Cool gift for programmer, engineer, developer, geek, son, dad, brother, friend, employee, boss, husband, startup, tech gurus, data scientist, student, teacher.
