mark item purchased

If you have ever wanted an easy way to save gift ideas for yourself and share them with others, this conceptual app may interest you.

Here we can see the user pasting a URL to a sweater and saving it. The next two screens show what another user would see if they were buying the gift for their friend.

They can go through the checkout flow and purchase the sweater, and then come back and mark it as purchased to have it removed from the wishlist to avoid duplicate purchases.