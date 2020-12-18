In an urban set up it's always common to come across a construction site. When we see a newly erected building shining with all its glory, we often forget to remember the people behind the creation. This is just an example, the truth lies in the fact that this thing happens everywhere. I created this work simply to remember and appreciate the efforts of all creators who put their heart, soul and hard work in order to create, cause creating is not easy.

