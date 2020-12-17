Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
simpul design

Strings

simpul design
simpul design
  • Save
Strings s monogram s logo s mark brading identity logodesigner dailylogodesign graphic creative logo monogram monogram logo adobe illustrator minimalist logo brand logo design minimal branding design
Download color palette

Strings- Guitar strings selling & manufacturing company.
.
Logo consists of sound waves spreading to form S to reflect strings quality and precision.
.
The logo is on sale. Contact for more details.
If you are looking for a logo design
👉🏻 hi@simpul.design
.
for more visit👇
instagram | behance | linkedin
.
services i offer 👇
logo design | UI design | icon design

simpul design
simpul design

More by simpul design

View profile
    • Like