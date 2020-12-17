RoloStudios
RoloStudios

Rubicon Fork around earth

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
RoloStudios for RoloStudios
Hire Us
  • Save
Rubicon Fork around earth concept art graphic design illustration video inspiration gif zero waste earth fork after effects 2d social media post asset digital design design
Download color palette

"The Earth is what we all have in common.”
—Wendell Berry

Americans throw out enough plastic cutlery (disposable cups, forks, spoons, and knives) annually to wrap around the equator 300 times, or 7,470,435 miles worth!

Illustration made for Rubicon

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
Digital Agency. Have a cool project? Hit us up 🚀
Hire Us

More by RoloStudios

View profile
    • Like