[Mobile App] UI/UX Design for Online Communication Channel

Company clients (KPMG Saudi Arabia) wanted to be able to request an urgent consultation, but making a phone call or sending a lengthy text during an important meeting is inconvenient for them.
After analysing user stories, I worked on wireframes and sample screens to show the design concepts to the client and to make sure that the vision was in line with what KPMG wanted for their mobile consulting platform.
I created designs and enhance the user experience for alternative means of communication that are more convenient for users:
- audio recording,
- speech-to-text input and image attachment.
- Siri integration which decreased the time that is necessary for requesting a consultation or a callback
While working on the design of the mobile app, I focused on solutions that were:
- conversation-interface inspired,
- minimalistic,
- aligned with the corporate style
All UI elements, and particularly animations, were designed to serve as additional prompts to guide users through the app and improve the overall user experience.