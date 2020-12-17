Chess queens gambit

Hey Dribbblers,

This is a shot from a project that I did for a company recently, A digital marketing company in Sri Lanka I was responsible for the Art Direction and 3D modling

contact me on shehanbope@gmail for inquires

For more, follow me:

contact me for inquires

🔗 Let's connect,

https://www.instagram.com/shehanbope/

https://www.behance.net/shehanbope