Christmas Branding

Christmas Branding christmasbranding sermonseries christmassermon christmas church social media design texture graphicdesign church marketing concept design church design typography photoshop adobe photoshop
  1. Christmas_Concept.jpg
  2. Invite.jpg
  3. DirectMailer.jpg
  4. Square_Handheld.jpg
  5. Stories.jpg

Christmas branding 2020 for Connection Pointe Christian Church. See full project here https://www.instagram.com/p/CIY4IdUFoEL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

