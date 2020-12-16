Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy New UI!

Happy New UI! futuristic ui octanerender character hero image c4d 3d render character design design illustration
Heya,
excited to share another 3D Illustration Anna and I were working on.

Few weeks ago the legendary Dann Petty reached out and asked to create some 3D visual assets for his upcoming daily inspiration and mentoring website and ofc we agreed on.

Check out the all-new dannpetty.com

Stay tuned for more updates via Twitter & Instagram

