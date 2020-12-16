Happy New UI!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Heya,
excited to share another 3D Illustration Anna and I were working on.
Few weeks ago the legendary Dann Petty reached out and asked to create some 3D visual assets for his upcoming daily inspiration and mentoring website and ofc we agreed on.
Check out the all-new dannpetty.com
Stay tuned for more updates via Twitter & Instagram