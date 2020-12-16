Edwin Perilla - E.A.D

CHITO

Edwin Perilla - E.A.D
Edwin Perilla - E.A.D
  • Save
CHITO stamp brand typography tacos green mexican food logotype logo branding graphicdesign icon design food logodesign brand design
Download color palette

CHITO It is a new concept of evolved gastronomy that respects the mythical and popular Mexican flavors. represented with a minimalist graphic line.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96211729/CHITO-IDENTITY-DESIGN-

Edwin Perilla - E.A.D
Edwin Perilla - E.A.D

More by Edwin Perilla - E.A.D

View profile
    • Like