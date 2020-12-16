Egor Kosmachev

mottor editor — new mode and tools

Egor Kosmachev
Egor Kosmachev
  • Save
mottor editor — new mode and tools ux design ux ui design ui product design site builder editor mottor lpmotor
mottor editor — new mode and tools ux design ux ui design ui product design site builder editor mottor lpmotor
mottor editor — new mode and tools ux design ux ui design ui product design site builder editor mottor lpmotor
mottor editor — new mode and tools ux design ux ui design ui product design site builder editor mottor lpmotor
Download color palette
  1. New editor 01.png
  2. New editor 02.png
  3. New editor 03.png
  4. Sites.png

«Absolute Section» — a new editor mode
in the site builder that allows you to create pages
without binding to logic of sequential blocks.

+ Global styles panel.

Editor Updates

- Layers
- Right Button
- Hotkeys
- Groups
- Grid

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2020
Egor Kosmachev
Egor Kosmachev
Designer, researcher and future astronaut

More by Egor Kosmachev

View profile
    • Like