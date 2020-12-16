Budget Tracking & Planning App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! This is our recent attempt to design a Finance app — an app for budget management, analysis of income and expenses.

💵 There is the user's profile and his balance card, which displays the indicators of spending and income for the current month on the first screen. The block with the user's goals, represents the name of the goal, the percentage until its completion and the amount to be accumulated.

🛒 The second screen displays detailed statistics for the current month, a chart and its corresponding categories. in the categories, so you can view all completed transactions.

🌚 A dark background adds depth to the design, and highlights important elements in the foreground.

😎 Trick of the app — effective budget management with the ability to set goals and achieve them.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Alena Kovaleva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜