Signal Intent Logo 4

Work in Progress.
The last concept (still not chosen) we've made for Signal Intent, a platform with interactive financial calculators.
This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of letters S and I, with accounts included as well. Tried to make the overall shape smooth and flowy as well.
Appreciate all of your feedback! :)