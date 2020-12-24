Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Signal Intent Logo 4

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Signal Intent Logo 4 letterform letter abstract visual identity brand identity logo design logo signal statistics analytics data modern calculator technology financial

Abstract Letter S

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract Letter S
Download color palette

Abstract Letter S

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract Letter S

Work in Progress.

The last concept (still not chosen) we've made for Signal Intent, a platform with interactive financial calculators.

This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of letters S and I, with accounts included as well. Tried to make the overall shape smooth and flowy as well.

Appreciate all of your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like