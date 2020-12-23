Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Signal Intent Logo 3

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Signal Intent Logo 3 letterform letter abstract visual identity brand identity logo design logo signal statistics analytics data modern calculator technology financial

Abstract letter S 2

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract letter S 2
Download color palette

Abstract letter S 2

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract letter S 2

Work in Progress.

A third idea we've made for Signal Intent, a platform with interactive financial calculators.

This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of a geometric letter S, accounts (transactions) and dots which are signals.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like