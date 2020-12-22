Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Signal Intent Logo 2

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Signal Intent Logo 2 letterform letter abstract visual identity brand identity logo design logo signal statistics analytics data modern calculator technology financial

Abstract letter S 3

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract letter S 3
Download color palette

Abstract letter S 3

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Abstract letter S 3

Work in Progress.

A second logo concept we've made for Signal Intent, a platform with interactive financial calculators.

This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of letter S, letter I and dots which represent the signals/data.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like