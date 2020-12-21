Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Signal Intent Logo 1 letterform letter abstract visual identity brand identity logo design logo signal statistics analytics data modern calculator technology financial

Work in Progress.

First logo concept we've made for Signal Intent, a platform with interactive financial calculators.

This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of letter S and I, where the letter I is made in negative space.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
