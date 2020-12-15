Baby's book interior

During 2017 I design this special work for “RY Products” focused on documenting the growth process of babies up to 5 years.

This colorful book is perfect to keep daily notes of the baby's achievements and progress.

Pediatric agenda, first meals, first words, favorite toys, ideal Children's Day, Baby Shower, Birth Gift.

With stickers to take pictures month by month.

Check at the full project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/83535951/Editorial-Libro-del-Beb