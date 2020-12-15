Baby's book interior

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During 2017 I design this special work for “RY Products” focused on documenting the growth process of babies up to 5 years.
This colorful book is perfect to keep daily notes of the baby's achievements and progress.
Pediatric agenda, first meals, first words, favorite toys, ideal Children's Day, Baby Shower, Birth Gift.
With stickers to take pictures month by month.
Check at the full project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/83535951/Editorial-Libro-del-Beb